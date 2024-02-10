The actress disclosed to News18 that despite being in the know about a sequel for quite a while now, she remains uncertain about whether the makers have finalized a script. “It was quite a surprise seeing the news all over a few days back. I was surely aware that the producers and the directors have been working on some script for ‘Humraaz 2’ but whether it’s locked or not, I have no idea. In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept,” said the ‘Race 2’ actress.