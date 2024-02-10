Sequels in Bollywood have become a go-to zone for directors. Now, if speculations are to be believed, the successful duo, Abbas-Mustan, is now reportedly planning a sequel to their film ‘Humraaz,’ which released 22 years ago.
The film, which originally starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel, has stood the test of time, and recent reports indicate that the directors have teamed up with producer Ratan Jain for the sequel, for which the script has already been penned down. More so, it looks like the makers want to bring the original cast to reprise their roles instead of getting a fresh ensemble.
While the filmmakers are eager to bring Akshaye and Bobby to cast in the sequel, it’s unclear whether Ameesha would be a part of the upcoming film. But, on the flip side, her chances of returning to the thriller signal a positive reaction, considering she made her big screen comeback with ‘Gadar 2’ and how!
The actress disclosed to News18 that despite being in the know about a sequel for quite a while now, she remains uncertain about whether the makers have finalized a script. “It was quite a surprise seeing the news all over a few days back. I was surely aware that the producers and the directors have been working on some script for ‘Humraaz 2’ but whether it’s locked or not, I have no idea. In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept,” said the ‘Race 2’ actress.
Other than this, the actress refrained from saying anything more. She ended by saying, “I guess it’s best to leave it to the producer, Mr Ratan Jain, who will speak about it whenever he feels that it’s the correct time and the makers feel that they are ready.”
As per earlier reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development had revealed that, “In the last 2 years, Abbas-Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for ‘Humraaz 2’ but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo has managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part.”