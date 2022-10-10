Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Amanda Bynes Is Training To Become A Nail Technician

Actress Amanda Bynes is training to become a nail technician almost three years after she graduated from fashion school.

Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 11:41 am

The 36-year-old star -- who started her career as a child actress on Nickelodeon before quitting the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago -- graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but is now studying at cosmetology college in the hope of becoming a manicurist, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote on Instagram: "In cosmetology college, to become a manicurist!"

The 'She's the Man' star -- who was under a conservatorship arrangement governed by her parents for almost a decade until 2022 after suffering drug and mental health problems -- previously admitted that even though she has no desire to return to acting as such, it would be "fun" to reprise her role as Holly Tyler on the sitcom 'What I Like About You', which she starred on alongside Jennie Garth between 2002 and 2006.

She said: "I miss them and would love to work with them again. I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival. It would be a great experience to continue the show."

News of the 'Hairspray' actress's return to education comes just months after it was confirmed that she had separated from her fiance Paul Mitchell following a two-year relationship, despite initial claims that they had merely broken off their engagement.

A source said: "They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning. They have gone through ups and downs together and personally and realised they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another."
 

