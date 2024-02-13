All Work, No Romance For Tanuj Virwani This Valentine's Day

'Inside Edge' actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently got married to his longtime partner Tanya Jacob, will not be able to celebrate Valentine's Day with his wife this year as he is busy with work.

"While I understand the importance and essence of celebrating love on that day since it is all about love, I am definitely not upset because I am working that day. I am of the opinion that love is a feeling and emotion that needs to be worked upon daily and that's why you need to make your partner feel that happy, proud and special on a regular basis,” Tanuj, son of veteran star Rati Agnihotri said.