Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra And Kalire Have A Ranbir Kapoor Connection

Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. It is known that Kapoor has a connection with the number 8 and the infinity sign. Seems like his wife had incorporated them well in her wedding jewellery.

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 12:49 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a fairytale setting on April 14 and they made their first public appearance outside their residence Vastu. Bhatt then shared some images from the couple’s wedding. Looking closely at the pictures, one can get a glimpse of Bhatt’s mangalsutra and the rest of the jewellery. 

As per reports on TOI, the mangalsutra is made of a gold chain and black beads, with a teardrop diamond pendant having an infinity sign. It is known that Kapoor has a connection to the infinity sign and the number 8. Seems like his wife has incorporated the details very well in her mangalsutra. Not just that, Bhatt’s kalire also had the infinity sign in the design. 

Bhatt’s wedding outfit was by Sabyasachi. It was a hand-dyed ivory organza sari with fine tilla work embroidery and a tissue veil that was handwoven. She wore Sabyasachi heritage jewellery as well, which included an uncut diamond necklace, earrings, bangles and kadas. 

Both the actors had a dream-like wedding in presence of their close family and friends. Bhatt posted an official post on Instagram announcing the wedding soon after the ceremony. Check out the post below: 

As per reports online, the couple will not be hosting a reception for the wedding.

