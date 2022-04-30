Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture marking late actor Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary. Kapoor died in 2020 after his battle with cancer. The monochrome picture posted by the actress is perfect and priceless.

The pictures shows Bhatt with her now husband Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor. All of them have beautiful smiles on their faces and she wrote, “Always…And Forever” summing up the love for the family.

Alia Bhatt Instagram Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fulfilled the late actor’s wish when they tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their closest family members and friends. The wedding was held at Kapoor’s residence Vastu.

The pictures from the dreamy cream themed wedding took the social media by fire. Bhatt made an official announcement of their wedding and posted a series of pictures from the ceremony. Bhatt and Kapoor will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ set to release on September 9.