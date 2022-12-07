Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Embracing Motherhood, Working With Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt had a great 2022. She started off by featuring SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, and went on to feature in projects like ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix release ‘Darlings’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ – which is now amidst Oscars and the BAFTAs campaign.

On the personal front, she got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and welcomed her first child in November. While she says she has not yet figured out how motherhood will be reflected in her film choices, she is excited to see how her “journey pans out.”

On embracing motherhood, Alia told Variety, “Motherhood has changed me so much in the span of — I mean, it’s, as I give this interview, it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that.”

“But it’s changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out,” she added.

She went on to address the buzz around campaigns for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and revealed that she had wanted to work with Bhansali ever since she was a little girl.

She maintained, “I always knew I was going to work with Sir [Bhansali] — there was no way in hell that I would land up saying ‘No, I can’t do this.’ It was just a matter of convincing myself that I can do it. And then it just was all taken away by the sheer desire of like, “’Listen, this is the biggest opportunity that you’ve waited for for such a long time.'”

“And I keep saying this to Sir that I feel like he’s totally spoiled me, it’s gonna be very difficult for me to up this experience. But I don’t think of it too seriously. I just want to lose myself to a certain world, not just a character I like. I like going for worlds, every character, every aspect of that film. And that experience should be just a little sweet bubble-ish world, which I just get lost in,” she added.

Alia will now feature next in filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and apart from Hollywood Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’.