Alia Bhatt On Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Different Work Approach: I'm An Overthinker, He Moves On Quickly

Alia Bhatt revealed that she possesses a more competitive spirit compared to Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to their professional careers.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
Popular actress Alia Bhatt recently reflected on the lessons she has gained from her husband-actor, Ranbir Kapoor. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, she discussed not only what she’s learned from him but also how they navigate both success and failure together.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actress said, “Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It’s this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it’s needed the most.”

“But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life,” she made sure to add.

In an intimate affair, the celebrity couple tied the knot at ‘Barfi’ actor’s residence in Bandra, on April 14, 2022, after dating for almost five years. Their joy multiplied when they welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

During the same interview, the actress also revealed that since becoming a mother, her daughter, Raha, is always her top priority. She said, “Now I feel the added need to limit bringing my work home because once you are a mom, you are physically, emotionally, and mentally always a mom first.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Photo: X
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal Park’ and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana,’ which has gone on floors, in the pipeline. On the other hand, Bhatt has Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra,’ which is set to release this year, and an untitled YRF Spy Universe film in her kitty. Moreover, the two will also be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War.’

