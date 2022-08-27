Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump In Insta Pics, Receives Praise From Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukherjee's epic film 'Brahmastra', recently shared a dew pictures on her social media where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 3:34 pm

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukherjee's epic film 'Brahmastra', recently shared a few pictures on her social media where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Alia is in her second trimester and the pregnancy glow on her face is evident.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted two pictures of herself. The pictures show her wearing a black vest over a sheer pink top as she paired them with black leggings. She cradled her baby bump with both of her hands as she looked at the camera in the first picture.

Related stories

Kapoor Family To Reportedly Organise Special Puja For Parents-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor Says Sorry For Commenting On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain

Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt In Her Bride Squad

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: "The light .. is coming!(In just two weeks) 9TH September - BRAHMASTRA (sic)."

Soon after she posted the pictures, Alia received a lot of compliments for them. Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan called Alia "stunning", while Kareena, whom Alia looks up to, wrote in the comments section: "Uffffff owning it and howwwww. Love youuu."

Kareena Kapoor's comment
Kareena Kapoor's comment Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, she wrote: "Our baby ... coming soon."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Pregnant Pregnancy Pictures Brahmastra Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukherji Ranbir Kapoor Darlings Art And Entertainment Alia Bhatt India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet