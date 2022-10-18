Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Ali Fazal Demands Sajid Khan's Eviction From 'Big Boss 16'

Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 12:55 pm

Actor Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's eviction from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He also shared a graphic image, where the filmmaker's picture is being set on fire. 

Many actresses and models have come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power.

Sajid has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Ali took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid's picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by smish (@smishdesigns)

Ali is not the first person who wants Sajid to be ousted from the show. Previously, Sherlyn Chopra and Sona Mohaptara had voiced their opinion on Sajid's participation in the show.

Sajid Khan Ali Fazal Sajid Khan MeToo MeToo Movement Bigg Boss 16
