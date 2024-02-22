Alex Garland's 'Civil War' To Release In India In April

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said he is excited for the India release of 'Civil War'. "This heart-pounding film is a must-see for fans of political thrillers and dystopian fiction, discussing important subject matter and posing thought-provoking questions about the future of America. It's a spectacular movie-watching experience & a film on an unprecedented sense of scale."

"The buzz surrounding 'Civil War' is palpable, and we are excited to bring this experience to our audiences on 12th April," he added.