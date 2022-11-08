Alanis Morissette Left Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Gig Because Of Sexism

Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette has claimed that encountering sexism was what caused her to drop out of a performance at the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' ceremony.

The singer was set to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo of the classic hit 'You're So Vain' as part of a tribute to inductee Carly Simon but, dropped out following the unpleasant experience of sexism, reports Variety.

Morissette did participate in rehearsals before taking her leave. In a post on her Instagram Live account, Morissette left some mystery as to precisely what soured her so much during those rehearsals as to have her exiting the show at seemingly the last minute, after being listed on all the in-house schedules for the epic show right up to Saturday night's filming.

According to Variety, Morissette strongly indicated that whatever she encountered while she was still on-site brought up long-simmering feelings about "an overarching anti-woman sentiment" in the industry. And she seemed to place blame at the foot of the telecast's production team, suggesting that whatever she experienced there stood in contrast to "countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life."

There are differing accounts behind the scenes of just what went wrong during the rehearsal, though, as multiple sources are contending, for their part, that Morissette "struggled with the song" during a run-through, leading to the discord and ultimate walkout.

Sources close to Morissette dispute that assessment, saying that Morissette and Rodrigo were in the normal, initial stages of working out the tune together with the house band.

Variety further states that Morissette issued her statement on her Instagram account.