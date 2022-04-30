Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Akshaye Khanna Joins Ajay Devgn And Tabu In 'Drishyam 2'

Actor Akshaye Khanna has now joined the sequel of ‘Drishyam’. The film also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and many others.

Actor Akshaye Khanna is the latest addition to the cast of the Hindi remake of actor Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’, which features actor Ajay Devgn and actress Tabu in the lead roles.

In an Instagram post, Tabu shared the news of the casting of Khanna, best known for films like 'Border’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Hungama’, ‘Race’, ‘Mom’, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, and many others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Details about his role are currently under wraps.

The first part of the crime-thriller, directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-led Malayalam-language movie ‘Drishyam’.

Headlined by Devgn, the Hindi adaptation chronicled the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident with their older daughter.

The sequel, directed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, will see Devgn reprise his role of Vijay Salgoankar. Tabu, who started filming for the movie earlier this week, will return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film also see actresses Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta reprise their roles. ‘Drishyam 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

The film might hit theatres later this year.

