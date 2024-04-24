Art & Entertainment

Akshay Oberoi Moves Away From Nice Guy Roles For ‘Dil Hai Gray’ And ‘Tu Chahiye’

Actor Akshay Oberoi’s characters in ‘Dil Hai Gray’ and ‘Tu Chahiye’ embody a spectrum of moral ambiguity, akin to the concept of Yin and Yang.

Akshay Oberoi Photo: Instagram
Akshay said: "In 'Dil Hai Gray' and 'Tu Chahiye,' my characters navigate the complexities of human nature, blurring the lines between right and wrong. Much like the concept of Yin and Yang, they embody opposing forces, inviting audiences to grapple with their conflicting emotions and perceptions."

Directed by Susi Ganeshan, 'Dil Hai Gray' delves into the depths of moral ambiguity and the shades of grey that define the human experience. In this gripping tale, Akshay's character challenges conventional notions of morality, leaving audiences questioning their own beliefs and values.

In 'Tu Chahiye', directed by Ratna Sinha of 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' fame, Akshay's character embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the backdrop of love, betrayal, and redemption.

"I believe that audiences will be both intrigued and challenged by the moral ambiguity of my characters in 'Dil Hai Gray' and 'Tu Chahiye.' It's a testament to the power of storytelling to provoke thought and inspire introspection," he added.

