Akshay Oberoi: After Years Of Hard Work, ‘Fighter’ Allowed Me To Break New Ground

Actor Akshay Oberoi celebrates a significant milestone in his career with his portrayal of Bash, also known as Basheer Khan, in the film ‘Fighter’.

IANS
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Akshay Oberoi Photo: Instagram
Actor Akshay Oberoi celebrates a significant milestone in his career with his portrayal of Bash, also known as Basheer Khan, in the film ‘Fighter’.

He said that after years of hard work, the role allowed him to break new ground.

The actor, who played a fighter pilot in the film, shared: "Portraying Bash in 'Fighter' has been a transformative experience for me both professionally and personally. After years of hard work and perseverance, this role has allowed me to break new ground and explore new dimensions in my craft."

Akshay acknowledges the significance of ‘Fighter’ in propelling his career to new heights and is determined to sustain this momentum moving forward. The actor stated: "The success of 'Fighter' has given me a renewed sense of purpose and motivation. I am committed to building on this success and continuing to challenge myself with diverse and compelling roles."

‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

