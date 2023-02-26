Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Akshay Kumar Remembers His Late Mother On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Remembers His Late Mother On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reminisced about his mother, Aruna Bhatia, who passed away a year and a half ago and said that it is always important to take care of parents and seek their blessings always.

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma
Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma The Indian Express

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 1:26 pm

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reminisced about his mother, Aruna Bhatia, who passed away a year and a half ago and said that it is always important to take care of parents and seek their blessings always.

Akshay, who appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a celebrity guest, spoke to the host's mother and invited her to shares some interesting stories from the childhood of her son.

During the conversation, he told to Kapil's mother: "I was sitting here and watching you for a long time and I remembered my mother, so I thought of calling you on stage. I always tell people, everything you can be found at the feet of your parents. So, I tell them touch their feet and lead your life, one should always take and have their blessings with you."

Furthermore, Kapil's mother talked about his childhood days and shared how their neighbours would always come over to complain about her son. But, being a typical mother, she always took her son's side. Akshay asked if Kapil takes good care of her, and she said, "yes".

Among the other celebs who graced the show were Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show 'The Kapil Sharma Show Celebrity Death Sony Entertainment Television Sony Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Television Show
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured