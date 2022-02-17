Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2' With Director Abhishek Pathak

Vijay, actor Ajay Devgn's character in the film 'Drishyam', convinced everyone that his family was on vacation, which turned out to be a brilliant scheme to spare his family from a murder conviction. Indeed, the film made sure that the audience remembered what the Salgoankars did on October 2nd and 3rd. In the sequel, the actor is expected to reprise one of his most intriguing roles and continue in Vijay's footsteps. The plot takes the viewers on a journey that leaves them wondering what might be his way out this time. The sequel does more than the original and seeks for a global audience beyond regional audiences.

As per a press statement issued by the team of the movie, 'Drishyam 2' has begun filming with Ajay Devgn in Mumbai and will be primarily shot in Goa in the next months. Actresses Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, among others, will reprise their roles from the original film in 'Drishyam 2'. 'Drishyam 2' picks up seven years after the events of the previous film and puts Vijay's resolve to defend his family to the test. In every manner, this film aspires to do justice to the 'crime-thriller' genre.

Speaking on coming back with 'Drishyam 2', Devgn says, "'Drishyam' was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Abhishek Pathak, a National Film Award winner shares and the director of the sequel shares, "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr. Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios said, “We had belief in the story and vision for Drishyam and had produced the first film with great passion and fervour in record time; Being able to remake Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn and with Abhishek helming the film gives me a sense of pride and accomplishment.”

Bhushan Kumar from T-Series said, "Ajay Devgn's powerpack performance and prowess in Drishyam definitely captivated the audiences. Retaining the zest, we are delighted to begin filming its sequel that will take this franchise a notch higher as the audiences will witness double suspense, double mystery, double drama.”