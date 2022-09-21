Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Shekhar Suman Mourn The Passing Of Raju Srivastava

Bollywood actors, TV stars and comedians mourned the passing of Raju Srivastava all through Wednesday. The news did come as a shock to the entire entertainment industry and the feeling comes across in the spontaneity of their tributes.

Ajay Devgn expressed his grief and said: "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs and more laughs, on and off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad."

Hrithik Roshan, who'll be seen in the upcoming 'Vikram Vedha', took to his Twitter and wrote: "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family."

Shekhar Suman, who hosted 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' where Srivastava was a runner-up and constantly updated about the late comedian's health, wrote: "Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened. Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode. Devastated to hear the news. May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti"

Abhishek Bachchan said: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Raju Srivastava. A wonderful co-actor and a brilliant comedian. My thoughts and prayers to him, his family and his millions of fans. Thank you for sharing your talent with us, Raju."

Comedian Vipul Goyal tweeted: "RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians."

Actress Divya Dutta also expressed her shock and wrote: "Heartbreaking to hear about the sad demise of #rajusrivastav. My first film had him in an integral part. Thank you for all the smiles."

Sonu Sood posted a broken heart with a caption: "RIP Raju bhai."

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and share a picture of the late comedian. He simply wrote: "Om Shanti Raju Sir."