Ajay Devgn Confirms 'De De Pyaar De' Sequel

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s 2019 film ‘De De Pyaar De’ received positive reviews from the audiences. It starred actors Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu alongside Devgn and was written by Luv Ranjan. The Akiv Ali directorial followed Ashish, a 50 year old NRI who is about to get divorced. He decides to marry Ayesha a young woman about half his age. However, a different story begins when his soon to be ex-wife Manjana and his kids meet Ayesha.

The film also saw Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra. ‘De De Pyaar De’ won the hearts of the fans and now they are impatient for the sequel of the movie. According to Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ actor confirmed that there will be a sequel. Devgn said, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when."

Meanwhile, Devgn was recently seen in ‘Runway 34’ with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. It was directed and produced by Devgn himself. He will be next seen in a sports film, ‘Maidaan’ which will release on June 3. He also has ‘Thank God’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, ‘Drishyam 2’ with Tabu and Shriya Saran and ‘Bholaa’ a Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Kaithi’.