Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Confirms 'De De Pyaar De' Sequel

Actor Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' was loved by audiences and they have been awaiting a sequel since long.

Ajay Devgn Confirms 'De De Pyaar De' Sequel
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 4:11 pm

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s 2019 film ‘De De Pyaar De’ received positive reviews from the audiences. It starred actors Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu alongside Devgn and was written by Luv Ranjan. The Akiv Ali directorial followed Ashish, a 50 year old NRI who is about to get divorced. He decides to marry Ayesha a young woman about half his age. However, a different story begins when his soon to be ex-wife Manjana and his kids meet Ayesha. 

The film also saw Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra. ‘De De Pyaar De’ won the hearts of the fans and now they are impatient for the sequel of the movie. According to Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ actor confirmed that there will be a sequel. Devgn said, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when."

Related stories

Runway 34: Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Ajay Devgn's Film, Says, Profession Of Pilots Portrayed Unrealistically

Runway 34 Day One Collections: Ajay Devgn Starrer Collects Rs 3 Crores

Kangana Ranaut: Ajay Devgn Not Wrong To Say Hindi Is The National Language Of India

Meanwhile, Devgn was recently seen in ‘Runway 34’ with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. It was directed and produced by Devgn himself. He will be next seen in a sports film, ‘Maidaan’ which will release on June 3. He also has ‘Thank God’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, ‘Drishyam 2’ with Tabu and Shriya Saran and ‘Bholaa’ a Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Kaithi’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Tabu Rakul Preet Singh De De Pyaar De Sequel Luv Ranjan Art And Entertainment Bollywood Ajay Devgn India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat