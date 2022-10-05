Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer 'Driver Jamuna' To Release In November

Director P. Kinslin's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'Driver Jamuna', featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will release in November this year.

Aishwarya Rajesh
Aishwarya Rajesh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 3:42 pm

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is known to break stereotypes, seems to have played yet another role in this film that may well be a first for an actress.

She plays a cab driver in 'Driver Jamuna' that's been directed by Kinslin, whose earlier film, 'Vathikuchi', was a critically acclaimed box office success.

The story revolves around a particular trip involving passengers who opt for a shared drive. The trip Aishwarya undertakes is between Walajabad and East Coast Road. The cab driver gets caught in the crossfire between a gang that is out to kill a man and the cops.

The film, which has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, has music by Ghibran, and editing by Ramar.

