After 'Vikram', Kamal Haasan And Suriya To Collaborate On A New Project

On June 3, actor Kamal Haasan will return to the big screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram.' It's led by Haasan, who is joined by Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, as well as Suriya, in a cameo role.

Haasan opened out about bringing Suriya on board the action thriller in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

“I just called him up one day to do this role. It wasn’t a regular producer-actor call, I just told him ‘I want you to do this on 8 and 9’ to which he responded, ‘I can do it from 10’. We locked things and started the shoot. It’s a cameo, not a very big role. We have been wanting to work on a feature film for a while now and Vikram has set the ball rolling. Let’s say, Vikram is breaking the ice kind of a scenario,” said Haasan.

Haasan admires Suriya's work deeply. “Suriya is another great admirer of mine and I admire his work. In fact, I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried,” informs Haasan, adding further, “We have given him a couple of scripts, which were initially meant for me. He said ‘that’s your script, how can I do it.’ But then I convinced him saying, ‘there’s nothing called your script and my script’. So yes, that’s how it all started.”

More information on the aforementioned project will be released soon, according to Haasan.

But for now, you can watch the trailer for 'Vikram.'

'Vikram' will have its theatrical release on June 3.