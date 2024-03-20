After Rejecting Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna Now Disapproves Of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar As 'Shaktimaan'; Wants A 'New Guy'

This statement about a few Bollywood actors not being fit for the role of Shaktimaan comes a few days after Khanna had rejected Ranveer Singh to play the role. He acknowledged that he had heard rumours and seen various reports stating that the ‘Don 3’ star would be playing the mythological character. He decided to speak up about it and further stated that an actor who is perceived a certain way, no matter how popular he is, can never play Shaktimaan. Khanna took to his Instagram to post about it, but seeing the controversy it stirred up, has since deleted it.