Rashmika Mandanna’s Deepfake video recently went viral on social media. Post that Katrina Kaif's towel scene from 'Tiger 3' was morphed by using the AI tool. The Deepfake videos are growing like wildfire and several celebs have condemned it. After Rashmika and Katrina, Kajol's Deefake video has taken the internet by storm.

In the video clip, a woman with Kajol's face morphed on her body is seen changing clothes on camera and showing off her body. As per checking platforms like BoomLive, the actual video is of an English social media influencer, who originally posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

The Deepfake video has been doing the rounds since a few days. People believed that it was the 'Lust Stories 2' actress. But fact-checking platform BoomLive has claimed that the video has been morphed by using AI deepfake technology ..

The influencer is identified as Rosie Breen, and she posted the video on TikTok on June 5, 2023, as part of the GRWM trend.

The same happened with Rashmika Mandanna's case. A morphed video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. But the way her face was edited, it looked her it was the actress herself. She reacted to the video and called it "extremely scary". Several celebs including Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also condemned this act and demanded legal action against the one who did it.

After Rashmika Mandanna's video went viral, the Indian government issued an advisory to major social media platforms, urging them to take prompt action against Deepfake videos and remove content that propagates misinformation.