After 'Kaagaz', Satish Kaushik Wants To Ensure That His Next Directorial Meets Fans' Expectations

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was recently seen in web show 'Thar', is known for acting and directing in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. His last directorial was 2021 biographical drama 'Kaagaz', which was based on the life of farmer Lal Bihari, whose struggle was against being declared dead on government papers. Since the film got a good response from the audience, Kaushik says, he will ensure that his next directorial is meets everyone's expectations.

Kaushik, who has also directed films such as, 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Tere Naam', 'Kyon Ki' and 'Gang Of Ghosts' tells us, "After the success of Kaagaz, I have realized that the audience still responds to good cinema and whatever film I do next, I will have to match the expectations of my audience that have risen after 'Kaagaz'. But I can promise them this much that my next directorial will be something unique and unexpected and I am sure the audience will really like it."

Any new script he is working on?

"I am currently working on a couple of scripts but it is still too early to talk about them," he says.

The actor is very happy with the diverse roles being offered to him and after four decades in the film industry, he continues to push himself to deliver better performances.

" In the four-decade long career that I have had, I have tried to showcase different facets of my personality. I am sure filmmakers have also taken note of it and that is why they come to me with such diverse work as they know my potential," says Kaushik.

He adds, "I have full faith and confidence in my abilities but it does feel great when makers show that same kind of faith in you and I have been lucky to have got the chance to work with such producers and directors."

The actor will be next be seen in RSVP's 'Chhatriwali' by Tejas Deoskar with Rakul Preet Singh and Raj & DK's 'Guns & Gulaab'.