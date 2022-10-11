After ‘Aarya’, Ankur Bhatia To Work Again With Sushmita Sen In ‘Taali’

Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Aarya 2’ on Disney+ Hotstar, is back on sets again with none other than Sushmita Sen. The two played brother-sister in the Ram Madhvani-directed show, and this time over, the two are going to be seen in a strikingly different role.

While Sushmita Sen is going to play the role of a transgender in ‘Taali’, Ankur Bhatia’s character is still kept under wraps as it will be a special surprise for all his fans. He was spotted earlier today at the shoot of the film in a clean-shaven avatar. He’s sporting a look which he hasn’t done in quite a long time.

Talking about the project, Ankur Bhatia says, “It has been an absolute pleasure for me to be working with Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Aarya 2’, and I never imagined that I will get an opportunity to work with her again so soon. In ‘Taali’ our characters are very different from what you’ve seen either of us play before. I can’t reveal much about my character, but all I can say is that it will be in a space that I’ve never tried before and will have a look that I’ve hardly ever sported before. It’s always a pleasure working with Sushmita Sen as she is always so supportive and helpful not just during the takes, but even when we are reading or rehearsing the scenes. I am looking forward to having some great memories on sets of this film as well.”

Reports suggest that he has a very quirky character with this new unique look – something that his fans have never seen him try before. Sources close to the project reveal that Ankur Bhatia’s character is one of the pivotal characters in the story, which gives a new twist to the entire plot. Just like in the ‘Aarya’ series, he is sure to leave everyone wowed with this upcoming project.

In a grey-shaded character in the ‘Aarya’ franchise, audiences loved Ankur Bhatia to the core. Everyone loved the spontaneity that he brought to such a multi-layered character. His fans are eagerly awaiting to see what he is bringing to the table once again this time.

Ankur Bhatia will also soon be seen in another negative role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

It’s sure going to be fun to watch Sushmita Sen and Ankur Bhatia once again coming together after ‘Aarya’ but in completely different avatars. We can’t wait to watch the two together onscreen again!