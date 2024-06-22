Art & Entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’

Actor Aftab Shivdasani will be starring in an upcoming film titled 'Kasoor', which is a "musical, romance, and horror genre."

Aftab Shivdasani
Aftab Shivdasani Photo: X
info_icon

Following the success and enthusiastic response to 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai', producer Asif Shaikh of Practical Productions has roped in Aftab for the musical horror film 'Kasoor', presented by Bablu Aziz. Confirming the news, producer Asif said: "It's a very unique concept -- a musical romance horror. When Aftab heard the story, he was very excited about the subject. The audience will see Aftab Shivdasani in a very different role on the silver screen." "It's an author-backed role, and we are in the process of finalising one female lead and another male lead alongside Aftab. The announcement for these roles will follow soon." Directed by Glen Barretto and written by Mudassar Aziz, the story revolves around three main characters.

The 45-year-old actor was first selected as the Farex baby at the age of 14 months. He was then seen in films such as 'Mr. India', 'Shahenshah', 'ChaalBaaz', 'Awwal Number', 'C.I.D.', and 'Insaniyat' as a child star. Aftab made his debut as a leading actor in 1999 with 'Mast', directed by Ram Gopal Varma. He subsequently appeared in films such as 'Kasoor', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Hungama', and 'Masti'. In 2018, Aftab made his debut in Tamil cinema with 'Bhaskar Oru Rascal' and in Kannada cinema with 'Kotigobba 3' in 2021.

The actor was last seen in Hindi cinema in the 2019 film 'Setters', a crime thriller directed by Ashwini Chaudhary. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Vijay Raaz, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, and Pankaj Jha. It revolves around examination cheating rackets in India, showcasing an eponymous racket where brilliant students sit for exams in place of weaker students for money.

