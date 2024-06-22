Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’

Following the success and enthusiastic response to 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai', producer Asif Shaikh of Practical Productions has roped in Aftab for the musical horror film 'Kasoor', presented by Bablu Aziz. Confirming the news, producer Asif said: "It's a very unique concept -- a musical romance horror. When Aftab heard the story, he was very excited about the subject. The audience will see Aftab Shivdasani in a very different role on the silver screen." "It's an author-backed role, and we are in the process of finalising one female lead and another male lead alongside Aftab. The announcement for these roles will follow soon." Directed by Glen Barretto and written by Mudassar Aziz, the story revolves around three main characters.