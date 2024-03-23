'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Saba Pataudi Comes To Defend Her Niece Sara Ali Khan's Performance Amid Criticism

Sara Ali Khan’s recent film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has stirred up discussions since its debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The biographical drama, centered on the life of an unsung hero, Usha Mehta, has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
While there is a section of audiences who have liked Khan’s performance, numerous others have expressed unflattering opinions about the film and her performance. Now, the actress’ aunt, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, stepped in to defend her against a troll.
On Thursday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce the release of his film. In the comments section, there were a few netizens who were doubtful of how the film would be, and one person even commented, “The theme looks interesting but I’m damn sure Sara Ali Khan is going to ruin by her over acting, just wait for it.”
This comment caught the attention of Saba Pataudi. She replied to the user’s comment, stating, “DONT judge something until you’ve seen it FIRST. She’s actually brilliant! Mahsha’Allah. (sic)”
In another comment, she heaped praise on her niece, and wrote, “She’s fabulous. Everyone simply nails their part n superb direction. A MUST watch! A true story too…(sic)”
For those not versed, in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Usha Mehta, the person who founded the Congress Radio during the Quit India movement.
On the day of the film’s release, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to pen a note thanking the director for giving her an opportunity to be part of such a film. She wrote, “A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude. Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha, and in the process making me a better, more real more honest Sara.”
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.