'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Saba Pataudi Comes To Defend Her Niece Sara Ali Khan's Performance Amid Criticism

On the day of the film’s release, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to pen a note thanking the director for giving her an opportunity to be part of such a film. She wrote, “A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude. Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha, and in the process making me a better, more real more honest Sara.”