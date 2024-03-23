Art & Entertainment

'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Saba Pataudi Comes To Defend Her Niece Sara Ali Khan's Performance Amid Criticism

Sara Ali Khan's aunt, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, has defended her performance in the recently released 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.'

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Instagram
Saba Pataudi and Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sara Ali Khan’s recent film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has stirred up discussions since its debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The biographical drama, centered on the life of an unsung hero, Usha Mehta, has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While there is a section of audiences who have liked Khan’s performance, numerous others have expressed unflattering opinions about the film and her performance. Now, the actress’ aunt, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, stepped in to defend her against a troll.

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce the release of his film. In the comments section, there were a few netizens who were doubtful of how the film would be, and one person even commented, “The theme looks interesting but I’m damn sure Sara Ali Khan is going to ruin by her over acting, just wait for it.”

Advertisement

This comment caught the attention of Saba Pataudi. She replied to the user’s comment, stating, “DONT judge something until you’ve seen it FIRST. She’s actually brilliant! Mahsha’Allah. (sic)”

info_icon

In another comment, she heaped praise on her niece, and wrote, “She’s fabulous. Everyone simply nails their part n superb direction. A MUST watch! A true story too…(sic)”

info_icon

For those not versed, in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Usha Mehta, the person who founded the Congress Radio during the Quit India movement.

On the day of the film’s release, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to pen a note thanking the director for giving her an opportunity to be part of such a film. She wrote, “A story of bravery, sacrifice and strength- and a journey of self discovery, reinvention and reignited confidence. Only gratitude. Thank you Kannan sir for believing that I could be your Usha, and in the process making me a better, more real more honest Sara.”

Advertisement

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads