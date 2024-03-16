Administrative Council Gives Nod To Jammu And Kashmir Film Policy-2024

"A Film Development Fund shall be created from the fiscal year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 500 crore (payable in the next five years with an annual budgetary grant of Rs 100 crores) to be sourced from the CAPEX budget for disbursement of subsidies/incentives. The minimum cost of production of the film shall be Rs 10 crores and it must be screened on a minimum of 25 screens across the country," the statement added.