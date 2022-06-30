Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Adivi Sesh's 'Major' To Make Digital Debut On Netflix

South star Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have its digital release on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 6:04 pm

South star Adivi Sesh 's multilingual feature "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan , will have its digital release on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of "Goodachari" fame, will drop on the streamer's platform on July 3 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

"The hero you know, the story you don't. #Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix" read a tweet from Netflix India.

"Major", which released theatrically on June 3, traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma.

[With Inputs From PTI]

