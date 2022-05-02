Monday, May 02, 2022
Adivi Sesh Announces 'HIT 2' Release Date, Shares Intense New Poster

The sequel to the 'HIT:First Case' will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will feature Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Actor Adivi Sesh Instagram/@adivisesh

Updated: 02 May 2022 1:01 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is excited for the release of 'HIT 2,' has surprised fans with the sequel's release date. The film, starring the actor in the titular character, is set to be released on July 29. Adivi, in addition to announcing the release date, also shared a poster of the upcoming suspense drama. 

'HIT: The First Case,' starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was released in 2020 and enthralled the audience. The film was well-received by critics and performed well at the box office. 

The first installment's plot centres around a police officer named Vikram Rudraju from the Telangana Crime Investigation Department who has a traumatic past. The first film starred Vishwak Sen in the lead role. 

In the second instalment, Adivi plays Krishna Dev nicknamed KD in the sequel, which is set in Andhra Pradesh.

The upcoming drama has been shot in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, and it is presently under post-production. Adivi announced the release date on his social media handles along with a new poster of the film, have a look at his post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Adivi appears focused and in the midst of an investigation in the new poster. The second part of 'HIT' (Homicide Investigation Team) will be produced by stylist Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by actor Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The sequel to Adivi's 'HIT' will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will have the same cast.

The sequel, which will be headed by Adivi, will also star Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komali Prasad. John Stewart Eduri is composing music for the film. 

Aside from the upcoming drama, Adivi is also anticipating the premiere of his pan-Indian film 'Major,' a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 soldier Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.

'Major' has been made in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is set to release on June 3.

