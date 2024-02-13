Aditya Dhar On Being A Producer: It Makes You More Solution-Oriented

Known so far for helming ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike', Aditya Dhar has ventured into new territory as a producer with 'Article 370', and he says the project has shaped him both as a filmmaker and a human being, providing him with a deeper understanding of the process of making films that is often missed when viewed from the director's lens.

The political drama starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani is said to be inspired by actions that led to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special constitutional status to Jammu & Kashmir.