Adah Sharma To Play 'Badass, Witty' Lead Role In New Show 'Rapchick Reeta'

Adah has been a part of films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Commando 2', and 'Commando 3'. The actress has also starred in South Indian films, including the Telugu movies 'Heart Attack', 'S/O Satyamurthy', 'Kshanam', 'Subramanyam for Sale', 'Kalki', and 'Question Mark'. Adah has also appeared in the Kannada movie 'Rana Vikrama', Tamil films like 'Idhu Namma Aalu' and 'Charlie Chaplin 2', and had a special appearance in the song 'Maaman Waiting' from the movie 'Idhu Namma Aalu'. The diva has also been part of web series like 'Pukaar', 'The Holiday', 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar', and 'Meet Cute'. The actress next has 'The Game of Girgit' in the pipeline.