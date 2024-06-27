Art & Entertainment

Adah Sharma To Play 'Badass, Witty' Lead Role In New Show 'Rapchick Reeta'

Actress Adah Sharma is all set to play a "badass, witty" titular character in the upcoming show titled 'Rapchick Reeta'.

Instagram
Adah Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Adah Sharma is all set to play a "badass, witty" titular character in the upcoming show titled 'Rapchick Reeta'.

A source close to the development shared, "Many actresses were considered, but the team unanimously zeroed in on Adah. She has excellent comic timing and a huge youth fan following. She is also very versatile, so she's perfect for the part of Reeta. Reeta is badass, witty, kind, and a lot of fun. After 'Sunflower', 'The Kerala Story', and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', she has proved that she is one of the best among the young actresses."

When contacted, Adah was tight-lipped and said: "Yes, I'm doing something exciting, but the team will make an announcement soon." The show will air on Disney+ Hotstar. Adah will also be making her singing debut next month with her first single, which is a rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram. The actress made her acting debut as the lead in the 2009 Hindi horror film '1920' opposite Rajniesh Duggal, directed by Vikram Bhatt. In 2011, she featured in another horror film titled 'Phhir'.

Adah has been a part of films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Commando 2', and 'Commando 3'. The actress has also starred in South Indian films, including the Telugu movies 'Heart Attack', 'S/O Satyamurthy', 'Kshanam', 'Subramanyam for Sale', 'Kalki', and 'Question Mark'. Adah has also appeared in the Kannada movie 'Rana Vikrama', Tamil films like 'Idhu Namma Aalu' and 'Charlie Chaplin 2', and had a special appearance in the song 'Maaman Waiting' from the movie 'Idhu Namma Aalu'. The diva has also been part of web series like 'Pukaar', 'The Holiday', 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar', and 'Meet Cute'. The actress next has 'The Game of Girgit' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Open To Keeping Deputy Speaker Post In Lok Sabha: Sources
  2. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
  3. Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Tomorrow; Jairam Says Will Be In 'Attacking Mode' | Details
  4. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  5. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  2. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  3. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  4. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
  5. S.S Rajamouli All Praise For Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'Transported Me Into Various Realms'
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: England Smile As Kohli, Pant Fall
  2. Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Consoles Heartbroken Indian Star After ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Failure
  3. F1 Austrian GP 2024 Live Streaming: Preview, FP, Sprint Race Timings, When, Where To Watch
  4. Raducanu Vs Kasatkina, Eastbourne Open 2024: Brit Bows Out After Straight-Set Defeat - Data Debrief
  5. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
  2. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
  3. Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton
  4. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  5. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights