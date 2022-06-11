Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Rituparna Sengupta Supports Pooja Hegde In Complain Against Airline

Rituparna Sengupta defends Pooja Hegde after the actress lambasted airline employees for being "arrogant."

Pooja Hegde and Rituparna Sengupta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:15 pm

Actress Rituparna Sengupta said that the experience actress Pooja Hegde faced with IndiGo reminded her of a similar circumstance she had a few months ago.

Hegde took to Twitter on Thursday to express her displeasure with airline employees' rudeness. She was taken aback when one of the private aircraft business personnel stationed at the airport used an "arrogant, ignorant, and threatening tone for no reason," according to the actress, as per a report in The Times of India.

Sengupta was enraged when IndiGo employees and crew members refused to let her board a flight to Ahmedabad on March 28. The actress claimed she couldn't afford to miss the trip since she needed to be in Gujarat for a 'very important' shoot the next day. The actress went on to say that she was disappointed because she did not board the flight 'without any fault' of her own.'

According to a report by The Times of India, Sengupta is supporting Hegde for calling out the airline and its employee. 

In response to Hegde's complaint, the airline expressed regret for her ordeal and urged that she contact them.

Art & Entertainment Pooja Hegde Rituparna Sengupta IndiGo IndiGo Airline Private Airlines Twitter Actress Pooja Hegde Twitter Calling Out Bollywood
