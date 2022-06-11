Actress Rituparna Sengupta said that the experience actress Pooja Hegde faced with IndiGo reminded her of a similar circumstance she had a few months ago.

Hegde took to Twitter on Thursday to express her displeasure with airline employees' rudeness. She was taken aback when one of the private aircraft business personnel stationed at the airport used an "arrogant, ignorant, and threatening tone for no reason," according to the actress, as per a report in The Times of India.

Sengupta was enraged when IndiGo employees and crew members refused to let her board a flight to Ahmedabad on March 28. The actress claimed she couldn't afford to miss the trip since she needed to be in Gujarat for a 'very important' shoot the next day. The actress went on to say that she was disappointed because she did not board the flight 'without any fault' of her own.'

Being before time is good thing but leaving a passenger who reaches before time is the worst thing, req the authorities to look into the matter and oblige@IndiGo6E, @AAI_Official, @DGCAIndia, @KolkataAirport, @udaytwittin pic.twitter.com/q8u9T7CGhh — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) March 29, 2022

According to a report by The Times of India, Sengupta is supporting Hegde for calling out the airline and its employee.

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

In response to Hegde's complaint, the airline expressed regret for her ordeal and urged that she contact them.