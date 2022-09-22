Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Rohit Saraf On Choosing Romance Over Other Genres In Work

TV and film actor Rohit Saraf revealed the reason for doing more romantic dramas and movies rather than choosing other genres.

Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf Instagram/ @rohitsaraf

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 1:24 pm

He said: "There is something about romantic drama that drives me towards it. I honestly enjoy it a lot. The word 'Ishq' is mentioned in my films because there is no sort of Ishq in real life, so I do it in my reel life."

The 25-year old actor started his career with TV shows and went on to do movies such as 'Dear Zindagi', 'Hichki' and others.

He appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma ' to promote his film 'Vikram Vedha' along with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bhiyani, Satyadeep Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Gayatri and Pushkar.

Saif also told the host that Rohit is right in his choices as far movies and scripts are concerned.

"It's his age to do genres of this kind," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

