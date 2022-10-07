Actor Mohit Daga On His New Show ‘Doosri Maa’, His Future On The OTT Platform

Actor Mohit Daga, who is currently seen in the Zee5 show ‘Doosri Maa’playing Ashok, says that OTT is a new opportunity for everyone and he is enjoying this phase. “ Nowadays, OTT is working very well in the market and it's a new opportunity for everyone. Now my focus is on Dusri Maa and I’m sure in the future I will do something great on OTT,” he says.

Best known for his roles in Bhaskar Bharti, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, Bairi Piya, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Mohit says that his character Ashok in Dusri Maa is very honest and has some ethics in his life.

“My character is full of ups and downs. The plot of this show is quite emotional. I have worked with the director, Imitiaz Punjabi, before as well. As an actor, I feel one develops a graph when he does a variety of roles. In my last show, I played a negative character. In this show, I play the protagonist. My character is very humble and sorted in life. I am very happy to be playing this role."

The actor, who has done diverse roles, is glad to be not typecasted.

"I’m very happy that I’m not a typecast kind of actor. I have done a variety of characters, like Emotional, Comedy, Rough-Tough & Romance. I started my career with India's Best Cinestar ki Khoj, which was a talent-hunt-based show in 2004. The journey is now 20 years old. I did short films back then and then the director offered me a role in the show Love Story. The journey went on after that and I did a lot of shows. I feel blessed that I got to play a variety of roles,” he says.

However, the actor had a tough time during the pandemic just like anyone.

"Everybody suffered during the pandemic. I felt like changing the situation into an opportunity. I started my own cement business. It worked and I got a really nice response. But my wife could not settle for the fact that I was not pursuing my dream anymore. So when I came back to Mumbai to pack my things up, I got offered the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

“I had a good role but not much visibility. Now I am doing Dusri Maa and am very happy. The business is also located in my hometown. So all is good now,” he says.

Talking about how his wife suffered during covid-19, he says that she knew how much she loves acting and she was not ready to accept that. “I am bidding adieu to my acting career so soon. She was a little low mentally and after a while, she was down with a bad bout of spondylitis and vertigo. It was a very difficult time for both of us,” says the actor.

'Doosri Maa' is a family drama also featuring Aayudh Bhanushali as Krishna, Advika Sharma as Astha & Annya Galav as Nupur. The show is airing on &TV