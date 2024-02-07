On February 6 KST, the Seoul Central District Court Civil Division 209 decided to present the actor with a settlement offer by the court. However, on the down side, the likelihood of reaching an agreement remains uncertain, given that the other party, who is the husband of the alleged adulteress, referred to as Mr. A, is against the mediation process. This is being done only to ease the process of reaching a resolution through an amicable and mutual agreement, potentially addressing the allegations of ‘suspicion of adultery.’