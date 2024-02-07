For fans of the South Korean actor Kang Kyung-joon, who is currently involved in accusations of adultery whilst also maintaining the image of a devoted husband, there is an update in his ongoing legal case.
On February 6 KST, the Seoul Central District Court Civil Division 209 decided to present the actor with a settlement offer by the court. However, on the down side, the likelihood of reaching an agreement remains uncertain, given that the other party, who is the husband of the alleged adulteress, referred to as Mr. A, is against the mediation process. This is being done only to ease the process of reaching a resolution through an amicable and mutual agreement, potentially addressing the allegations of ‘suspicion of adultery.’
For those unfamiliar, on December 23, 2023, Mr. A filed a claim for damages amounting to about ₩50 million (approx. Rs 31 lakh), alleging the ‘Flowers of Revenge’ actor’s association with his wife. It was revealed that Kyung-joon and Mrs. A had been colleagues, working together at a sales agency.
Despite maintaining silence for almost a month after the allegations were put on him and it started to affect his personal and professional life, Kyung-joon submitted legal representation, a lawsuit, and a power of attorney to the court on January 29, wanting to pursue legal action amid the ongoing controversy.
Mr. A, who resorted to the law first, at that time, had passed a statement, which stated that, “I have no intention of backing down. I am committed to pursuing this matter in court until the end.” It appears as though he is still sticking to this statement, hence, explaining his opposition to the mediation.
Now, it remains to be seen whether Kang Kyung-joon can negotiate and come to terms to reach an amicable resolution with the plaintiff.