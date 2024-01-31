Kang Kyung-joon, a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry, has opted for a resolute legal course of action, in response to lingering rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in adultery. Faced with accusations that have been making headlines for more than a month, the actor's decision to address the matter through legal proceedings is only to safeguard his personal and professional reputation, and also to give a warning to those who might circulate such allegations without substantial evidence.
Kang Kyung-joon Takes Definitive Legal Action Amidst The Long-Standing Adultery Controversy
Actor Kang Kyung-joon has hired a lawyer who will be representing him against all the charges of alleged adultery.
On January 29 KST, Kang Kyung-joon took a significant measure by hiring a lawyer to represent him and issuing a power of attorney for litigation, showcasing his resolve to address the allegations of adultery in a legal courtroom setting.
This legal step is a response to a ₩50 million (approx Rs 31 lakh) damages lawsuit filed by the husband of 'Woman A,' who was under suspicion of being involved with the ‘Welcome to Waikiki’ actor. The lawsuit was officially filed against the actor on December 28 KST. As the 30-day deadline for having legal representation came closer, and with the possibility of a default judgment, Kang Kyung-joon was forced to take such proactive measures.
The husband of 'A', who took the first legal step, stated through media statements, "I have no intention of backing down. I am committed to pursuing this matter in court until the end."
The fact that the actor chose not to comment or take any action against this allegation, has affected his family and his professional career as well. Throughout this period, his wife-actress Jang Shin-young, and the rest of the family underwent considerable distress. The production of 'The Return of Superman,' featuring Kang Kyung-joon's family, came to a halt, and the involvement of the couple's older son in the award-winning show 'Korea Khitan War' was also impacted.
As the legal dispute intensifies between the 40-year-old actor and the aggrieved, and offended husband of 'A,' there is a heightened sense of anticipation surrounding the ultimate decision of this case.