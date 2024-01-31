Kang Kyung-joon Takes Definitive Legal Action Amidst The Long-Standing Adultery Controversy

The fact that the actor chose not to comment or take any action against this allegation, has affected his family and his professional career as well. Throughout this period, his wife-actress Jang Shin-young, and the rest of the family underwent considerable distress. The production of 'The Return of Superman,' featuring Kang Kyung-joon's family, came to a halt, and the involvement of the couple's older son in the award-winning show 'Korea Khitan War' was also impacted.