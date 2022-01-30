Akshay Kumar Roped In For Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru': Report

The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Soorarai Pottru' has been making headlines for quite some time. Several reports have surfaced claiming that Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and Akshay Kumar, among others, are being considered for the lead role.

According to report on Times of India, Kumar has finally been cast in the lead role. Kumar was reportedly in talks with the producers since last year, and he had given his verbal approval but may have only recently signed on the dotted line.. The Hindi remake will most likely be set in North India, and Sudha Kongara Prasad, who directed the original Tamil film, will also direct the Bollywood remake. According to reports, Kumar will begin filming for this film after completing the shoot for his recently announced film 'Selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi whose filming is expected to begin in February.

Actor Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' was loosely based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath, an aviation pilot who hoped to make air travel more affordable for the common man. The inspirational biopic shed light on many of the ace businessman's lesser-known stories. The Tamil film was digitally released in 2020, but it received a massive response from the audiences.

Meanwhile, Kumar will be shooting for five more projects in 2022. Besides 'Selfiee' and the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru,' he is working on a London-based thriller. He will also appear alongside Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-comedy 'Bade Miyaan Chhote Miyaan.' His other projects lined up for the year include 'Bachchan Panday', 'Ram Setu', and 'Raksha Bandhan'. By the end of this year, filming for Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's 'Gorkha' will most likely begin. aA