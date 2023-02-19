Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Abhishek Nigam Plays Nerdy Guy In 'Jab We Matched'

Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Nigam Plays Nerdy Guy In 'Jab We Matched'

Abhishek Nigam, who made his TV debut with 'Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar', is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched'. The actor spoke about playing a nerdy guy, how it is different from previous roles, and the challenges in portraying it.

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 4:51 pm

Abhishek Nigam, who made his TV debut with 'Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar', is currently seen in the web show 'Jab We Matched'. The actor spoke about playing a nerdy guy, how it is different from previous roles, and the challenges in portraying it.

He said: "It's something very experimental for me and challenging at the same time because nobody has ever seen me doing something so different like this and I want to do as much justice as I can to the role".

The 'Panipat' actor further talked about playing a nerdy guy and said that as an actor he wanted to explore a distinct character.

"I wanted to break the stereotype that a guy like me cannot play a character like this. The challenges I faced while filming this character have made me learn more and more about the depth of portraying a role with perfection and this learning will surely help me grow as an actor in the future," he added.

Speaking about the difficulties faced while playing a character totally opposite to his personality he said: "As an actor, we should never limit ourselves based on how we look, I think that if I can mould myself with my art to any character and satisfy the makers, I should be given a chance. I have been to my college and I take my inspiration from all the people I meet around me, it helps me get into the role and I try to pull it out of me."

He added that the audience loves to see him playing romantic roles but he wants to play different on-screen personalities.

"If the audience loves me as a romantic hero or always wants to see me in that kind of role then it's their love and support for me and I respect it from the bottom of my heart. But I want to experiment with all the genres of acting and want to explore every element of cinema," concluded the 'Hero Gayab Mode On' actor.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhishek Nigam Jab We Matched Akbar-rakht Se Takht Ka Safar Panipat Bollywood Tv Series Indian Tv Shows
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families