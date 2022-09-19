Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Has Given Me A Confidence I Never Had Before

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to be back on the silver screens with ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. The Mani Ratnam directorial is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30. It will be the first part of the two-part film based on the famous 1955 novel of the same name, which was penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others. The film revolves around the Chola dynasty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to play the role of Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama. Amidst the buzz around the movie, an old interview of Abhishek Bachchan talking about Aishwarya Rai has started trending on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan, in this old interview with Vogue India magazine, opened up about things that he learned from Aishwarya. “She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I'm the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn't really held responsible for anything. But after getting married—and this just happened automatically—I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her,” said Abhishek Bachchan.

“Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It'll never go to my head—I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan—but also because she's never let it go to hers,” Abhishek Bachchan explained adding impetus to how he tries to stay grounded.

In another interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also spoke up about her equation of working with Abhishek Bachchan on a project. Talking about when the two would work again together, she said, "It should happen." She wished for a dream project to materialise which would be perfect for both of them.

On the same note, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked by Indian Express in an interview in April, he said, "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together."

Well, there have been unconfirmed reports for quite a few years about the two coming together for a film, but nothing ever got announced. So, let’s wait and watch when the two get the perfect script to make a comeback to the big screens together.