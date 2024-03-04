Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay penned a note, and shared what he could have done differently. He mentioned how he stayed true to himself but avoided market pressures for endorsements and PR. The actor wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy.”