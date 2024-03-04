Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol Regrets Not Having His Own Stylist, Is Happy That He Did Not Package Himself Into A Brand

Abhay Deol shared a note on social media reflecting on his acting career so far.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Abhay Deol
info_icon

Abhay Deol, nineteen years ago on this very day, made his debut in the world of cinema with ‘Socha Na Tha’. The actor recently looked back on his special day, and expressed how it feels like yesterday that he made his debut. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay penned a note, and shared what he could have done differently. He mentioned how he stayed true to himself but avoided market pressures for endorsements and PR. The actor wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy.”

The actor further added how 19 years later, he is still making movies, and he cannot be more grateful. “I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin,” he added. 

Abhay Deol further admitted that he had a few regrets, including not having his own stylist. “Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r,” he wrote. 

For those caught unaware, ‘Socha Na Tha’, the romantic comedy film, released theatres in 2005. It marked the debut of Abhay Deol, and also starred Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha. It was helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

Tags

Abhay Deol

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement