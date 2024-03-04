Abhay Deol, nineteen years ago on this very day, made his debut in the world of cinema with ‘Socha Na Tha’. The actor recently looked back on his special day, and expressed how it feels like yesterday that he made his debut.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay penned a note, and shared what he could have done differently. He mentioned how he stayed true to himself but avoided market pressures for endorsements and PR. The actor wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy.”
The actor further added how 19 years later, he is still making movies, and he cannot be more grateful. “I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin,” he added.
Abhay Deol further admitted that he had a few regrets, including not having his own stylist. “Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r,” he wrote.
For those caught unaware, ‘Socha Na Tha’, the romantic comedy film, released theatres in 2005. It marked the debut of Abhay Deol, and also starred Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha. It was helmed by Imtiaz Ali.