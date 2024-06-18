Aayushi Bhave On Her Yoga Routine: 'Chakrasana Is My Favourite, It's A Great Stress Buster'

Aayushi, who plays a dancer named Bindu in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', opened up about her yoga practices, saying, "As an actor, we have tight schedules and sometimes lack sleep. Our career demands us to be on our toes at any time, which can take a toll on our health. Initially, I used to work out to keep myself going, but I soon understood the importance of mental health along with physical health." "I found yoga, which worked wonders for me. When I initially practiced yoga, I felt very refreshed and noticed an improvement in my concentration. This helped me complete tasks in less time, saving energy for other activities, and truly changing my entire lifestyle for the better," she shared.