Aayush Sharma Quits Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Reports

Actor Aayush Sharma has opted out of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Actress Pooja Hegde plays a significant role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan Instagram

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:27 am

Since Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced his upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, the Farhad Samji directorial has been in the news for various reasons. In the latest update, Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush  Sharma has left the film because he was unhappy with his role, while Salman decided to replace actor Zaheer Iqbal.

According to a report in News18, a source said, “Aayush had started shooting the film last week but wasn’t really happy with his role. He went and told Salman that he wanted to do Zaheer’s part which was a stronger character. Salman wasn’t really happy with this. The two were seen in a heated argument before Aayush decided to walk out of the film. On the other hand, Salman decided to replace Zaheer too as he didn’t want to show any kind of favouritism."

According to some reports, Khan has approached actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and actor Javed Jafferi's son Meezaan as possible replacements because they want to cast young talent in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Furthermore, Salman Khan Films is in contact with his 'Maine Pyar Kiya' co-star, Indian actress, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani as one of the potential replacements.

Earlier reports suggested that director Samji was no longer involved with the project. According to a source close to the production, this is not the case, and Samji is very much part of the film. 

Khan has already begun filming for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ a few days ago. Khan revealed that he has begun filming for the film after releasing the first look. Khan is seen in the first shot with long hair and cool sunglasses holding onto a steel railing. The actor covered one half of his face with his arm, leaving only his cool sunglasses and long hair visible.

Khan posted on his social media account and wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …." Khan was dressed in a denim black shirt over a black tee and jeans in the photo. The actor's signature bracelet was also visible on his wrist as he began filming with the actress Pooja Hegde. Hegde also shared her first photo from the film's set on Friday. Hegde appeared ecstatic to begin work on the rom-com with Khan. On set, she was seen wearing a bracelet similar to Khan's.

