Prakash Jha's 'Aashram' has been one of the most successful series. All three seasons have been raved by the critics and audiences. The last season, 'Aashram 3' was released in 2022. Here's the update for everyone who has been waiting for the fourth season. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who featured in the cult crime drama series as Bhupendra aka Bhopa Swami, gave an update on 'Aashram 4'. Read on to know what he has said.