Prakash Jha's 'Aashram' has been one of the most successful series. All three seasons have been raved by the critics and audiences. The last season, 'Aashram 3' was released in 2022. Here's the update for everyone who has been waiting for the fourth season. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who featured in the cult crime drama series as Bhupendra aka Bhopa Swami, gave an update on 'Aashram 4'. Read on to know what he has said.
Bobby Deol played the lead role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in 'Aashram'. His performance earned appreciation from all across the nation. In an interview, Chandan revealed when the fourth season will come.
Chandan Roy Sanyal told Bollywood Hungama, when 'Aashram 4' will stream on OTT. He said, ''Everyone is asking the same question. I think it should come this year. Tayaari toh poori hai (the preparations are on). Some portions of the shoot are remaining and some scripting too is happening''.
''A lot of people say that whenever I go to the airport or restaurant. Aashram is such a show that has reached all sections of the audience. Whether it’s an auto-rickshaw driver or bus driver, CRPF guard, security guard at the airport, air hostess, biggest surgeon at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, etc. All of them are doing Japnaam. The way Prakash ji has made the show, it has gone far and wide,'' he added.
The series also starred Tridha Choudhury, Esha Gupta, Darshan Kumar, Aaditi Pohankar and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
Are you excited about 'Aashram 4'? Do let us know.
On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in 'Animal' where he played a mute villain. He received a lot of appreciation for his role. Bobby is all set to make his South film debut with Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' where he is playing an antagonist. Chandan Roy Sanyal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, 'Patna Shuklla' starring Raveena Tandon in the lead. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.