Aamir Khan To Forgo His Fees After Box Office Debacle Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Report

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ proved to be a box-office debacle and it certainly took the fans and critics by surprise. The film’s failure is another jolt to the actor, who faced box-office failure with his 2018 film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ as well. Now, it is being said that Aamir, who is known for retaining a certain part of film's profits, is reportedly all set to forgo his acting fees for the film to compensate producers of the huge losses ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ suffered.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying that if Aamir would have taken his fees, the producers would have suffered a loss of over Rs 100 crores. Hence, Aamir decided to share the load with the producers and waive off his own remuneration. "If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose a little money,” mentioned the source.

Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor In A Still From Laal Singh Chaddha Instagram

The source further added, "He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself."

For the unversed, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult movie ‘Forrest Gump (1994)’. It was released in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Owing to several factors including the boycott calls for the film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opened to a lukewarm response and eventually, tanked miserably at the box office. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead with Mona Singh playing Aamir’s mother.