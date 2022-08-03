Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Aamir Khan Reveals The ‘Only Similarity’ Between ‘PK’ And His Next Release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ 

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. 

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 1:21 pm

After a hiatus, Aamir Khan is all set to be back on the silver screen with his upcoming project, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is slated to release on August 1. The actor is busy promoting the project in full swing.

However, after the trailer release, a certain section of the media had pointed out how the actor’s wide-eyed expressions are similar to the character he played in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’, where he was seen as an alien that almost never blinks. And now in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the actor has similar body language. 

During one of the promotional events, the actor was asked about the comparisons, to which he quipped, "I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality which both of them possess. So, in the trailer you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance," as reported by Pinkvilla.

He further added, "Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bahut innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega, woh aapko PK nahi lagega. Mere hisab se. (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but apart from this you will find the similarities in their roles)."

For the unversed, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the titular role. Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. 

The film features Aamir starring alongside his ‘3 Idiots’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The project also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. At the box office, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will clash with Aanand L Rai's ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which stars Akshay Kumar.

