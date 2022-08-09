Aamir Khan On Why His Role In ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Is Sikh, 'It Felt Very Natural To Us’

After a hiatus, Aamir Khan is all set to feature in his upcoming project, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The buzz around the film, ahead of the film’s release on August 11, is really high. In fact, the makers of the film have been teasing the audience with new posters and announcements.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer of the film, which is an official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, was well-received by everyone. Now amidst all the praise, Aamir, in a recent interview, has revealed why his character in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is Sikh.

Stating how the film's writer Atul Kulkarni had special reasons to make the character a Sikh, Aamir told Gallata Plus, "Atul (Atul Kulkarni) in his adaptation (of Forrest Gump) had already placed him as a Sikh... When we received it as a script, we were already reading a Sikh character. So, it felt very natural to us and organic to us. So, none of us questioned why he was a Sikh.”

Aamir further added, “But now that I think about it, technically, he could be anyone; he could be South Indian. But I think Atul did that because, in our timeline of recent socio-political history, 1983–84 was a very key time, a very difficult time, and the Sikh community went through a lot of difficulties at that time.”

Last, but not the least, Aamir pointed out that by making the lead character a Sikh, Atul was trying to make the audience invest their emotions “very strongly in the character, in the incident and then from there on... in the film.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Times Now, Atul had also talked about Aamir's role being Sikh. He said, "People will have to watch the film for that. If I start talking about it too much, logo ka maza kir kira ho jayega. People will definitely get an answer and there is an important reason why he is a Sikh character."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

