Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Naam Reh Jaayega: Star Plus To Air Musical Series Paying Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

The late Lata Mangeshkar will be honoured with a special tribute series on Star Plus.

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 3:51 pm

Television channel Star Plus is planning a special memorial series for the late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The eight-episode, hour-long series, titled 'Naam Reh Jaayega', will premiere on May 1. 

As many as 18 Indian singers, including Shaan, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, and others, will perform Lata Mangeshkar's most memorable songs during the magnificent homage.

The vocalists will also share recollections and tales from their encounters and interactions with the iconic singer, who has influenced countless lives and inspired millions over the course of her career.

Shaan says of it, "It's an honour to be a part of this enormous homage." Lata Ji is not only someone I respect, adore, and love, but she is also someone to whom every Indian feels a strong connection. I believe this to be one of the happiest moments of my life, and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the chance to pay respect to the country's greatest vocalist on such a huge stage." 

Lata Mangeshkar's family will also be present at this memorial event, as they participate in this particular presentation of her work.

