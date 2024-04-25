Art & Entertainment

‘A Man In Full’: Sarah Jones Calls For Ceasefire Now At Screening Of Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu’s Show

Stars align at 'A Man In Full' premiere with Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, and Lucy Liu as Sarah Jones advocates for peace at the star-studded Netflix event in LA.

Sarah Jones Photo: Chris Pizzello
Netflix's 'A Man In Full' lights up Los Angeles with a glamorous premiere. It featured the who's who of the film and television world. People from all walks of life came in to mark their presence at the gala event. Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels, Lucy Liu, and many others walked in for the black carpet event.

Among them all was a call for a ceasefire by Sarah Jones. She tattooed the term 'Cease Fire Now' on her left arm as she posed for the photographers. It made a statement that the whole world would be able to see for many months to comes.

Sarah Jones isn't the first celebrity from Hollywood to protest. There have been many celebs who had come in for various award functions earlier this year sporting a protest badge or something to show their angst against the ongoing wars across the world.

Check out some of the most popular names from 'A Man In Full' premiere in Los Angeles:

1. Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels & Lucy Liu

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
From left, Diane Lane, Jeff Daniels and Lucy Liu, cast members in ‘A Man In Full’, pose together at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Singer John Legend, right, and his wife Chrissy Teigen pose together at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries ‘A Man In Full’ at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Lucy Liu

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lucy Liu, a cast member in ‘A Man In Full’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Jeff Daniels And Diane Lane

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Jeff Daniels, left, and Diane Lane, cast members in ‘A Man In Full’, pose together at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Regina King

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Regina King, director/executive producer of ‘A Man In Full’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Ami Ameen

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ami Ameen, a cast member in ‘A Man In Full’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Sarah Jones

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Sarah Jones, a cast member in ‘A Man In Full’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Reina King And Regina King

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Regina King, right, director/executive producer of ‘A Man In Full’, and her sister, executive producer Reina King, greet each other on the red carpet at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Lucy Liu And Regina King

‘A Man In Full’ Premiere
‘A Man In Full’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Regina King, right, a director and executive producer of ‘A Man In Full’, waves to photographers as cast member Lucy Liu, left, looks on at the premiere of the Netflix miniseries at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

