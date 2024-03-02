90-Year-Old Vyjayanthimala Performs Bharatanatyam In Ayodhya, Fans Praise The Legendary Actress

Renowned actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala recently performed Bharatanatyam in Ayodhya. For those caught unaware, she is 90 years old, and fans were certainly in awe of her when they saw the dancer performing with grace. The video of her performance made it to social media recently and quickly went viral. Many artists, including Bollywood stars, are offering Raag Seva in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir consecration. It began on January 27 and will last for 45 days.
Check out Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam in Ayodhya:
Nonetheless, fans were certainly elated to see her ability to dance at 90. Several social media users even commented how ‘age is just a number’, in her case.
Meanwhile, before the 75th Republic Day, Vyjayanthimala was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Her contemporaries in Bollywood, Saira Banu and Hema Malini, congratulated her for the award.
Hema Malini shared her excitement about meeting Vyjayanthimala recently in Chennai, and wrote recently, “It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady – beautiful inside and out.” Saira Banu on the other hand expressed her happiness about Vyjayanthimala’s well-deserved award, referring to her as ‘akka’ (elder sister).
Saira Banu added, “I am so happy to have received this incredible news that Vyjayanthimala, my beloved AKKA, has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award. This recognition is more than deserved. Her films have been a part of my life ever since I was a little girl.”
Vyjayanthimala kicked off her acting career in Tamil at the age of 16 with the film ‘Vaazhkai’, and she emerged to be a huge star not just in the South but across the country. She is known for her films, including ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Sangam’, and ‘Amarapali’ to name a few.