90-Year-Old Vyjayanthimala Performs Bharatanatyam In Ayodhya, Fans Praise The Legendary Actress

Renowned actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala recently performed Bharatanatyam in Ayodhya. For those caught unaware, she is 90 years old, and fans were certainly in awe of her when they saw the dancer performing with grace. The video of her performance made it to social media recently and quickly went viral. Many artists, including Bollywood stars, are offering Raag Seva in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir consecration. It began on January 27 and will last for 45 days.