71st Miss World: Shaan Performs 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai', An Ode Women Power

Playback singer Shaan, who is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Wo Ladki Hai Kahan’, ‘Socha Nahin Tha’, ‘Chaand Sifarish’ and several others, performed live at the stage of Miss World 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

The singer, who currently hosts the radio show 'Crazy For Kishore’, performed the song 'Tu Aaj Ki Naari Hai' as he was accompanied by the participants of Miss World.